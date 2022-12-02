Hess to buy US$750M in carbon credits from Guyana

Hess Corporation, a global oil and gas firm, has committed to purchasing US$750M in carbon credits from Guyana.

Today, the Guyana Government has signed the historic agreement with Hess, who will buy 2.5 million credits per year.

This agreement represents credit between 2016 and 2030.

Speaking at the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber’s Annual Awards and Induction Ceremonial Dinner on Wednesday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had said Guyana would be the only country in the world that would boast the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) credit.

A carbon credit is a tradable permit or certificate that allows the holder of the credit the right to emit a stated tonnage of carbon dioxide or an equivalent of another greenhouse gas. Countries and companies that exceed their permitted limits can purchase carbon credits from nations that have low emissions such as Guyana. Guyana’s 18.4 million hectares of largely pristine forest stores approximately 5.31 gigatons of carbon.

Back in April 2021, President Ali had announced that Guyana had signed a letter of intent with US-based Non-Profit Organisation, Emergent Finance Accelerated Inc, to market the country’s carbon credits through a credit contract – a deal that could earn the country millions of US dollars.