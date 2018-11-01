Herstelling man to stand trial in High Court for wife’s murder

38-year-old Daniel Watson of Plantation Walk, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara who is accused of murdering his reputed wife after she allegedly moved out their home in May last was on Thursday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the woman’s murder.

Following the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore stated that the prosecution has provided enough evidence for the accused to be tried before a judge and a jury.

Watson was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on May 21, 2018, he murdered Atwaroo, called “Mona” when he first appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

However, Defence Attorney Bernard Da Silva had claimed that his client was beaten by Police ranks in order for him to sign documents that he was not too familiar with.

It was reported that the incident occurred about 21:00h on May 21 when Atwaroo went to visit her reputed husband.

Investigations revealed that Atwaroo moved out of the couple’s home over two months prior after being allegedly abused by Watson. However, they allegedly continued a visiting relationship.

Reports are that on the day in question, the woman went to visit her reputed husband and shortly after was seen submerged in a drain.

Watson reportedly fled the scene, but was later apprehended, arrested and charged with the capital offence.