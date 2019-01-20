Herstelling accident…Lack of evidence results in driver being freed

During a court hearing last week at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, a 25-year-old Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident walked away a free man after a charge of causing death by dangerous driving was dismissed.

This decision was handed down by Magistrate Fabayo Azore after it was found that there was a lack of sufficient evidence in the case.

Ryan Seecharran was accused of causing the death of a 48-year-old carpenter, who he allegedly struck down and killed on June 24, 2017, at Herstelling.

The charge he faced alleged that on June 24, 2017, at Third Street, Herstelling, he drove motor vehicle PVV 4911 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Kalicharran Goordial.

Seecharran was also charged for failing to stop his vehicle to render assistance to the injured man. It was further alleged that on the same day, while driving motor car PVV 4911 and having been involved in an accident, he failed to render assistance by taking the injured to a registered medical practitioner.

Defence Attorney Glen Hanoman had secured bail for his client on his first appearance in the sum of $300,000.

According to reports, the now dead man was lying on the roadway in a drunken state when Seecharran allegedly drove over him.

The injured man was rushed to the Diamond hospital by public-spirited persons, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Seecharran had reportedly fled the scene after hitting the man. However, he was later arrested.