HERO CPL to broadcast ‘the biggest party in sport’ around the world

CPL photo

The broadcasters for the Hero Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed for the 2019 tournament with deals with key partners in place in India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada and  South Africa. In addition, the tournament will be live streamed over Twitter and Facebook so no matter where you are in the world you will be able to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport, according to a report on the CPLT20 website.

With this excellent spread of broadcasters around the globe the tournament is expecting an increase in viewership for the seventh successive year. Each game will be shown live, with a highlights package being available for all our partners. In addition, CPL will be producing a weekly round up magazine show that will focus on the best of the action from each week of the tournament.

Sunset+Vine, who delivered outstanding coverage of the recent Cricket World Cup in the UK, will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality more than 24 cameras capturing the onfield action alongside a stellar line up of commentators, including International favourite Danny Morrison and local greats, Ian Bishop and Darren Ganga.

Huw Bevan, Sunset+Vine’s Head of Cricket, said: “Sunset+Vine are excited to be producing the CPL once again this year for its global rights holders. Our planning is tailored towards showcasing competitive cricket in one of the most vibrant atmospheres around the globe. This year we are adding new aerial drone coverage to our 23 strong contingent of cameras to provide the most comprehensive view from inside and outside the grounds. 

“New graphics, power hitting data and an array of story-telling initiatives will keep viewers in tune with the ebb and flow of every match and its key personalities. Not forgetting, of course, an 11 strong line up of commentators and reporters led by Ian Bishop and Daren Ganga with the knowledge, expertise and gravitas to bring the Biggest Party in Sport to life like no other.”

As well as Morrison, Bishop and Ganga, the other members of the commentary and reporting team will be Tom Moody, Samuel Badree, Nick Compton, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Mark Butcher, Alex Jordan and Naomi Cowan. 

The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard and Sohaib Malik amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 4th September in Trinidad.

 

 

COUNTRY PARTNER
Australia Fox Sports
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports
USA/Canada DAZN and Willow
India Star TV
Bangladesh Star TV
Bhutan Star TV
Nepal Star TV
Maldives Star TV
New Zealand Sky Sports
Africa, Sub Sahara Supersport
Grenada  Grenada Broadcasting Network – GBN
Guyana  E- Networks
Trinidad & Tobago  CNC3
St. Vincent & the Grenadines  National Lotteries – V3
Anguilla Digicel Home & Entertainment
Bermuda Digicel Home & Entertainment
Dominica Digicel Home & Entertainment
Montserrat Digicel Home & Entertainment
Nevis Digicel Home & Entertainment
Turks Digicel Home & Entertainment
Anguilla SportsMax
Antigua & Barbuda  SportsMax
Aruba SportsMax
Bahamas SportsMax
Barbados SportsMax
Bermuda SportsMax
Bonaire SportsMax
British Virgin Islands SportsMax
Cayman Islands  SportsMax
Curacao SportsMax
Dominica SportsMax
Grenada SportsMax
Jamaica SportsMax
Martinique SportsMax
Montserrat SportsMax
St. Kitts & Nevis SportsMax
St. Lucia  SportsMax
St. Maarten (Dutch)  SportsMax
St. Martin (French)  SportsMax
Suriname SportsMax
Turks & Caicos  SportsMax
US Virgin Islands  SportsMax
Dominican Republic  CDN SportsMax Espanol
Argentina Facebook and Twitter
Bermuda Facebook and Twitter
Bulgaria Facebook and Twitter
Brunei Facebook and Twitter
Brazil Facebook and Twitter
Chile Facebook and Twitter
China Facebook and Twitter
Costa Rica Facebook and Twitter
Cyprus Facebook and Twitter
Czech republic Facebook and Twitter
Denmark Facebook and Twitter
Fiji Facebook and Twitter
Hong Kong Facebook and Twitter
Croatia Facebook and Twitter
Hungary Facebook and Twitter
Indonesia Facebook and Twitter
Italy Facebook and Twitter
Japan Facebook and Twitter
Luxenbourg Facebook and Twitter
Malta  Facebook and Twitter
Malayasia Facebook and Twitter
Spain Facebook and Twitter
South Korea Facebook and Twitter
Netherlands Facebook and Twitter
Panama Facebook and Twitter
Peru Facebook and Twitter
Philippines Facebook and Twitter
Pakistan Facebook and Twitter
Romania Facebook and Twitter
Russia Facebook and Twitter
Samoa Facebook and Twitter
Sweden Facebook and Twitter
Singapore Facebook and Twitter
Slovenia Facebook and Twitter
Thailand Facebook and Twitter
Tonga Facebook and Twitter
Turkey Facebook and Twitter
Vanuatu Facebook and Twitter
Austria Facebook and Twitter
Bosnia & Herzegovina Facebook and Twitter
Belgium Facebook and Twitter
Bolivia Facebook and Twitter
Germany Facebook and Twitter
Denmark Facebook and Twitter
Estonia Facebook and Twitter
Finland Facebook and Twitter
Falkland Islands Facebook and Twitter
France Facebook and Twitter
Greece Facebook and Twitter
Luxembourg Facebook and Twitter
Mexico Facebook and Twitter
Norway Facebook and Twitter
Portugal Facebook and Twitter
Paraguay Facebook and Twitter
Serbia Facebook and Twitter
Uruguay Facebook and Twitter
Afghanistan Facebook and Twitter
Algeria Facebook and Twitter
Bahrain Facebook and Twitter
Chad Facebook and Twitter
Djibouti Facebook and Twitter
Egypt Facebook and Twitter
Gaza Strip Facebook and Twitter
Iran Facebook and Twitter
Iraq Facebook and Twitter
Jordan Facebook and Twitter
Kuwait Facebook and Twitter
Lebanon Facebook and Twitter
Libya Facebook and Twitter
Mauritania Facebook and Twitter
Morocco Facebook and Twitter
Oman Facebook and Twitter
Palestine Facebook and Twitter
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Facebook and Twitter
Somalia Facebook and Twitter
South Sudan Facebook and Twitter
Sudan Facebook and Twitter
Syria Facebook and Twitter
Tunisia Facebook and Twitter
United Arab Emirates Facebook and Twitter
West Bank Facebook and Twitter
Yemen Facebook and Twitter

 

