HERO CPL to broadcast ‘the biggest party in sport’ around the world

The broadcasters for the Hero Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed for the 2019 tournament with deals with key partners in place in India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada and South Africa. In addition, the tournament will be live streamed over Twitter and Facebook so no matter where you are in the world you will be able to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport, according to a report on the CPLT20 website.

With this excellent spread of broadcasters around the globe the tournament is expecting an increase in viewership for the seventh successive year. Each game will be shown live, with a highlights package being available for all our partners. In addition, CPL will be producing a weekly round up magazine show that will focus on the best of the action from each week of the tournament.

Sunset+Vine, who delivered outstanding coverage of the recent Cricket World Cup in the UK, will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality more than 24 cameras capturing the onfield action alongside a stellar line up of commentators, including International favourite Danny Morrison and local greats, Ian Bishop and Darren Ganga.

Huw Bevan, Sunset+Vine’s Head of Cricket, said: “Sunset+Vine are excited to be producing the CPL once again this year for its global rights holders. Our planning is tailored towards showcasing competitive cricket in one of the most vibrant atmospheres around the globe. This year we are adding new aerial drone coverage to our 23 strong contingent of cameras to provide the most comprehensive view from inside and outside the grounds.

“New graphics, power hitting data and an array of story-telling initiatives will keep viewers in tune with the ebb and flow of every match and its key personalities. Not forgetting, of course, an 11 strong line up of commentators and reporters led by Ian Bishop and Daren Ganga with the knowledge, expertise and gravitas to bring the Biggest Party in Sport to life like no other.”

As well as Morrison, Bishop and Ganga, the other members of the commentary and reporting team will be Tom Moody, Samuel Badree, Nick Compton, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Mark Butcher, Alex Jordan and Naomi Cowan.

The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard and Sohaib Malik amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 4th September in Trinidad.

COUNTRY PARTNER Australia Fox Sports United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports USA/Canada DAZN and Willow India Star TV Bangladesh Star TV Bhutan Star TV Nepal Star TV Maldives Star TV New Zealand Sky Sports Africa, Sub Sahara Supersport Grenada Grenada Broadcasting Network – GBN Guyana E- Networks Trinidad & Tobago CNC3 St. Vincent & the Grenadines National Lotteries – V3 Anguilla Digicel Home & Entertainment Bermuda Digicel Home & Entertainment Dominica Digicel Home & Entertainment Montserrat Digicel Home & Entertainment Nevis Digicel Home & Entertainment Turks Digicel Home & Entertainment Anguilla SportsMax Antigua & Barbuda SportsMax Aruba SportsMax Bahamas SportsMax Barbados SportsMax Bermuda SportsMax Bonaire SportsMax British Virgin Islands SportsMax Cayman Islands SportsMax Curacao SportsMax Dominica SportsMax Grenada SportsMax Jamaica SportsMax Martinique SportsMax Montserrat SportsMax St. Kitts & Nevis SportsMax St. Lucia SportsMax St. Maarten (Dutch) SportsMax St. Martin (French) SportsMax Suriname SportsMax Turks & Caicos SportsMax US Virgin Islands SportsMax Dominican Republic CDN SportsMax Espanol Argentina Facebook and Twitter Bermuda Facebook and Twitter Bulgaria Facebook and Twitter Brunei Facebook and Twitter Brazil Facebook and Twitter Chile Facebook and Twitter China Facebook and Twitter Costa Rica Facebook and Twitter Cyprus Facebook and Twitter Czech republic Facebook and Twitter Denmark Facebook and Twitter Fiji Facebook and Twitter Hong Kong Facebook and Twitter Croatia Facebook and Twitter Hungary Facebook and Twitter Indonesia Facebook and Twitter Italy Facebook and Twitter Japan Facebook and Twitter Luxenbourg Facebook and Twitter Malta Facebook and Twitter Malayasia Facebook and Twitter Spain Facebook and Twitter South Korea Facebook and Twitter Netherlands Facebook and Twitter Panama Facebook and Twitter Peru Facebook and Twitter Philippines Facebook and Twitter Pakistan Facebook and Twitter Romania Facebook and Twitter Russia Facebook and Twitter Samoa Facebook and Twitter Sweden Facebook and Twitter Singapore Facebook and Twitter Slovenia Facebook and Twitter Thailand Facebook and Twitter Tonga Facebook and Twitter Turkey Facebook and Twitter Vanuatu Facebook and Twitter Austria Facebook and Twitter Bosnia & Herzegovina Facebook and Twitter Belgium Facebook and Twitter Bolivia Facebook and Twitter Germany Facebook and Twitter Denmark Facebook and Twitter Estonia Facebook and Twitter Finland Facebook and Twitter Falkland Islands Facebook and Twitter France Facebook and Twitter Greece Facebook and Twitter Luxembourg Facebook and Twitter Mexico Facebook and Twitter Norway Facebook and Twitter Portugal Facebook and Twitter Paraguay Facebook and Twitter Serbia Facebook and Twitter Uruguay Facebook and Twitter Afghanistan Facebook and Twitter Algeria Facebook and Twitter Bahrain Facebook and Twitter Chad Facebook and Twitter Djibouti Facebook and Twitter Egypt Facebook and Twitter Gaza Strip Facebook and Twitter Iran Facebook and Twitter Iraq Facebook and Twitter Jordan Facebook and Twitter Kuwait Facebook and Twitter Lebanon Facebook and Twitter Libya Facebook and Twitter Mauritania Facebook and Twitter Morocco Facebook and Twitter Oman Facebook and Twitter Palestine Facebook and Twitter Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Facebook and Twitter Somalia Facebook and Twitter South Sudan Facebook and Twitter Sudan Facebook and Twitter Syria Facebook and Twitter Tunisia Facebook and Twitter United Arab Emirates Facebook and Twitter West Bank Facebook and Twitter Yemen Facebook and Twitter