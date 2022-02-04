Hero CPL delivers huge exposure to Caribbean region

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has delivered outstanding exposure for partner tourist boards during the 2021 season with a total sponsorship value of US$316.1million.

This figure was generated from a report by independent and world-leading research company, YouGov Sport.

The tournament took place in St Kitts & Nevis between 26 August and 15 September with all 33 matches taken place at Warner Park.

The total viewership figure for 2021 was 517.4million, with the tournament passing half a billion viewers for the second successive year. This massive TV and digital viewership is the driver behind these fantastic sponsorship valuations and created massive exposure for tourism boards across the region.

The tourist boards in St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana all had innovative and engaging advertising throughout the Hero CPL broadcast, including branding and tourism vignettes highlighting why these countries are must visit locations.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “While it hasn’t been possible for us to travel around the region over the last two years we have been working very hard to ensure that the region is given the exposure that it so richly deserves. As the world begins to open up and travel is gets easier, we want to make sure that CPL viewers around the globe see the Caribbean as a must visit destination.”