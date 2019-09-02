Hero CPL 2020 tournament confirmed for August 19 to September 26

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have agreed a tournament window for the 2020 tournament. Next year’s tournament will take place between August 19 and September 26, 2020.

CPL in a release stated that this window means that for the third successive year all West Indies contracted players will be available for the duration of the event. With high calibre international stars also set to take part fans across the Caribbean will be able to see the best talent the cricket world has to offer.

“This window also means that there will be no overlap with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new event, The Hundred, meaning both tournaments will benefit from having the best possible players available”, it stated.

Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL stated, “We are very pleased to be playing our tournament in August and September, a time or year that is perfect for us and our fans. Having the best Caribbean cricketers and the world’s best overseas players is the foundation of our tournament and this period gives us that. We may be just days away from the 2019 tournament, but we are already making plans for next year to ensure that we continue to see the phenomenal growth and economic impact that CPL has seen over the years”.

In addition, Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI was quoted as saying, “The Hero CPL has developed into one of the best and most exciting T20 competitions in the world and we look forward to hosting another successful tournament next month. We are pleased that we have once again found a window in our international calendar for the 2020 season to ensure that all the best West Indian cricketers can take part, as the tournament plays a crucial role in our preparations and planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.”