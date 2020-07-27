HERO CPL 2020 Fixtures announced

The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2020 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world are set to be part of the Twenty20 tournament which will run from 18 August to 10 September.

According to CPL, the 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches.

The first match will see last year’s runners-up, Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while the second game will be last year’s champions, Barbados Tridents taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Fans will have to wait until game 22 for a repeat of last year’s final with the Tridents taking on the Amazon Warriors.

The tournament will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and the wider population from the spread the COVID-19 virus, CPL said.

Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s CEO, is excited about the upcoming season. “This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return.”

Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for helping us to put on this tournament in such difficult circumstances. We are delighted that we are able to deliver a tournament that is ensuring the safety of the public and the players and that will be of such a high standard.”

Hero CPL 2020 Fixtures

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 18 August, 10am – Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 18 August, 5:30pm – Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 19 August, 10am – Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

Wed 19 August, 5:30pm – Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 20 Aug, 10am – St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm – Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sat 22 Aug, 10am – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 23 Aug, 10am – Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Sun 24 Aug, 5:30pm – Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10am – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30pm – Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10am St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30pm – Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thurs 27 August, 10am – St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10am – Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30pm – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10am – Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30pm – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 1 September, 10am – Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30pm – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10am – Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30pm St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm – Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10am – Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30pm – Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10am – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30pm – St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Tues 8 September, TBC – Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC – Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC – Final