Henrietta farmer on $100,000 bail for possession of narcotics

Rondel Stephen, a 41-year-old Farmer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, was charged on Tuesday with the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.
He was arrested on Saturday last at Mainstay, Essequibo Coast, in possession of 33.99 grams of Cannabis.
On Tuesday, Stephen appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Miss Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bail was granted in the sum of $100,000. The case was adjourned to January 16, 2023 for report and disclosure of statements.
