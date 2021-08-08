Heist at Kitty gold business: $18M recovered, several in custody – Police

The Guyana Police Force say that approximately $18M from the multi-million dollar robbery on a gold business in Georgetown days ago, have been recovered during a search at the residence of a serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Saturday night.

Investigators swoop down on the Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, residence of the soldier and unearthed the money buried in a black garbage plastic bag buried in the yard.

According to the police, the GDF rank along with other suspects remain in custody as further investigations are being conducted.

INews understands that at least two other former army ranks were fingered in the major heist.

On Thursday last, three armed bandits committed a daring daylight robbery on Wallison Enterprise located at Gordon Street, Kitty, at around 10:05hrs.

Among the stolen items were $38M in cash and sixty ounces of raw gold valued some $20M.

Police had reported that three suspects arrived in a white car and they entered the compound through the main gate after indicating to the security guard that they had gold to sell.

The suspects then entered the waiting area where they spoke to the female cashier and showed her a small package which they claimed contained gold to sell.

Immediately after, they drew their firearms and pointed the weapons at the woman after which, they ordered her and into an office where the money and gold were secured.

At the time, another employee and a man were in the office and they were also held at gunpoint.

The suspects then ordered the victims to open the two metal safes. The victims were then handcuffed with plastic straps and their cellphones were taken away.

After collecting the valuables, the bandits locked the victims in the office and made good their escape.

The victims managed to set themselves free, after which, the cashier raised an alarm and the security officer went to their rescue.