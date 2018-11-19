Heed the messages of tolerance and peace – PPP urges in observance of Youman Nabi

On the observance of Youman Nabi tomorrow (Tuesday), the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) is urging all Guyanese to heed the messages of peace, forgiveness and tolerance.

In a brief statement today, the party said: “the messages from these lessons offer much guidance and if heeded by all can aid in the realization of peace, love and brotherhood across the world”.

Following is the full statement:

On this auspicious occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Guyanese, particularly the Muslim communities here in Guyana and across the Diaspora.

The day of Youman Nabi is very dear to our Muslim brothers and sisters as both the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet Mohammad are observed. Its significance offers much pertinent lessons in humility, contentment, respect and love among mankind.

In reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet there are also universal lessons for forgiveness and tolerance.

Our Party firmly believes that the messages from these lessons offer much guidance and if heeded by all can aid in the realization of peace, love and brotherhood across the world.

Our national festivals and holidays continue to be that vital conduit of togetherness, tolerance and the forging of unity as we work collectively towards achieving the national goal of one people with a common destiny.

Best wishes to all who will be involved in the various activities and for peace to continue to prevail.