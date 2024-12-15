Heavy focus on customer service as Papa Johns Pizza opens on Monday

The irresistible aroma of freshly baked pizzas now travels through the corners of Vlissingen Road and Garnett Street in Georgetown, thanks to the newly established Papa John’s Pizza.

Known for their slogan “Better Pizza, Better Ingredients,” Papa John’s is offering a diverse menu that includes not only their signature pizzas but also wings and special desserts. The establishment is nevertheless committed to providing customers with top-notch service starting Monday.

On Saturday, the fast-food outlet engaged media operatives for a pre-opening special to get a first glance. At the launch, the Manager, Melanie Benjamin, shared insights into the steady process behind creating the brand’s top-tier pizzas.

“Our pizza is incredible, and we can’t wait to share it with the public. The whole operation at Papa John’s is different. For instance, our dough is not made in our restaurant. We actually have a production centre that produces the dough, which is then delivered to the restaurant. We also have the amazing dough-slapping technique. As you can see here, ladies are slapping their dough.”

She also highlighted a main focus for the company, emphasising that customer care is a high priority for the business.

“When you come to Papa John’s, first of all, the customer service you will receive is incredible. I know a lot of Guyanese complain about customer service in Guyana, but I can assure you that when you come to Papa John’s, we have friendly, welcoming staff, and you will have an amazing experience here.”

The manager went on to explain too how they plan to stand out from other fast food businesses in Guyana.

“Our tagline again is ‘Better Pizza, Better Ingredients.’ And before that, we offer a wide variety on our menu. We have wings, which are going to be a great seller because most of the other franchises do not offer that. We also have a variety of items that most Guyanese are not accustomed to, but we plan to get them used to them, they’re all excellent.”

Lending her perspective on the desserts, she mentioned that they have excellent sellers, including cinnamon pull-apart, which is delicious.

On that note, the manager explained that while the company is an international franchise, hiring locals for the business was key. “Yes, we did provide 25 jobs for the staff here, and we’re still hiring even in our site where the dough is made, we have local Guyanese working and Local Guyanese managers as well.”

The establishment will officially open to the public on Monday, December 16, and has accommodation for up to 32 people to dine in.

