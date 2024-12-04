Heavy-duty vehicles barred from using Railway Embankment

See statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise all truck drivers and operators that effective immediately, heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the Railway Embankment Carriageway.

This measure is necessary due to the rapid deterioration of the existing infrastructure caused by the high volume of truck traffic along this route. The Ministry has observed significant damage to the carriageway, which compromises road safety and usability for other commuters.

Alternative Route:

All truck operators are required to utilize the Main Road for transit. This adjustment will help preserve the Railway Embankment Carriageway and ensure its continued availability for lighter vehicular traffic.

The Ministry of Public Works seeks the cooperation of all drivers in adhering to this directive to facilitate the maintenance and safety of the road network. Enforcement measures will be in place to ensure compliance.

