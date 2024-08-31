Heavy-duty trucks barred from using ECD’s Railway Embankment – MoPW

See below for a Public Service Announcement:

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform all truck drivers that, effective

immediately, they are required to use the main road and refrain from using the

Railway Embankment corridor [on the East Coast of Demerara].

The Ministry has been persistently repairing bridges along the Railway Embankment

due to damage caused by heavy trucks. This situation has now become untenable, as

the continued use of these bridges by heavy trucks is not only damaging the

infrastructure but also adversely affecting the lives of residents and other road users.

Please note that Canters, buses, and cars are exempt from this notice.

We appreciate your cooperation in helping to maintain the safety and integrity of our

roadways.

