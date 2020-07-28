Heavy and continuous rainfall anticipated over the next 4-12 hours – CDC

Heavy and continuous rainfall with thundershowers is anticipated over the next 4-12 hours over Guyana due to a large area of convection emanating from the broad low-pressure system situated in the Atlantic, which is East-Northeast of Guyana at near 7N55W which is approximately 250 KM from Georgetown moving at 10-15kt.

Synopsis: A large area of convection emanating from the broad low-pressure system located East-Northeast of Guyana is expected to move into the forecast area within the next 4-12 hours.

Associated weather: Throughout Guyana will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies, Coastal and Inland areas will experience continuous moderate to heavy showers and periods of continuous rain and isolated thundershowers over some Inland areas.

In areas where thundershowers are expected, gusty winds will likely be experienced. Periodic high-intensity rainfalls are anticipated in areas of Regions 1 to 6 and 10. Precipitation is expected to be less intense over all other locations. Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall amounts are expected between 30.0 mm and 80.0 mm over Regions 2 to 6 and 10.

Possible effects of Weather: Forecast conditions will likely lead to flooding in low lying areas and possible landslides over hilly areas. Persons are advised to take the necessary precautions against these activities.

In addition, drivers and road users are also advised to exercise caution on roadways as visibility can be significantly reduced in periods of heavy showers and roads will become slippery.

The National Weather Watch Center and CDC will continue to closely monitor this event and will issue bulletins as the need arises.

The satellite image was taken at 0025UTC (20:25 hrs local time) showing the area of convection and its relative position towards Guyana. (DPI)