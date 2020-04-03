Health Ministry to launch self-testing app for COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health will soon launch an App which will allow persons to self-test for COVID-19.

This is expected to be rolled out on April 5, 2020, on the National Communications Network. For those persons in areas where NCN is not televised, they can listen to their radio for guidelines on the use of this APP.

During her update to the nation, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Boyle, explained that with the app, persons can test themselves for the virus, after which the information will go directly to the surveillance team.

After self-testing, persons will be contacted by the surveillance team once they fit any of the following scenarios.

If you have travelled and during the 14 days you begin to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and during 14 days since that meeting you begin to have – a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

If you visited a facility where COVID-19 positive cases have been identified and during the 14 days after that visit you begin to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath

“This APP will further strengthen the efforts made thus far by Ministry of Public Health to meet the needs of persons who may suspect that they have signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” Dr. Boyle stated

It was noted that the health ministry is working to ensure the necessary lab equipment is acquired in the soonest possible time to increase the number of COVID-19 tests being done.

Meanwhile, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be at all key health facilities, in the eventuality that there is a suspected case that must be seen by health care workers. [Extracted from DPI]