Health Ministry receives 4000 NK95 and surgical masks from NY-based organisations

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy received 2500 surgical masks and 1500 KN95 masks from Mr. Dharmanand Latchman and Mr. Vijay Sukhdeo.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, the pair were representing the International Committee for Democracy and VAS Energy Inc.

Mr. Latchman indicated that the groups are in the process of securing an additional 50,000 surgical and KN95 masks for Guyana.

In brief remarks, Mr. Latchman commended the new Minister of health for his efforts thus far regarding the COVID-19 response.

Minister Anthony expressed kind words of appreciation to the team for their gesture. Dr. Anthony noted that the masks will be used by medical professionals especially those working on the frontline.

On Wednesday, the Minister along with Col. Nazrul Hussain from the National COVID – 19 Taskforce Secretariat received 4000 PPEs and 5000 surgical masks from the Civil Defense Commission (CDC).