Health Ministry launches HEARTS Technical Packages at Lethem Hospital

In observance of World Heart Day 2022 under the theme “Use Heart for every Heart”, the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Chronic Diseases Unit launched the HEARTS Technical Packages on Thursday, September 29, at the Lethem Regional Hospital, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9).

The initiative of this package aims to better assist health care professionals in the prevention and early detection of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension within primary health care.

According to the World Health Organisation/ Pan American Health Organisation (WHO / PAHO), the HEARTS Technical Package comprises six modules and an implementation guide that is of great support to health care providers. It will also be effective in strengthening the management of risk factors for cardiovascular diseases and ensuring that there is reasonable access to continuous, standardized, and high-quality care for people who are at high risk.

Additionally, the package is aligned with and builds on the WHO’s package of Essential Non-Communicable Disease Interventions. It also responds to the agreement that sustains effective actions that urgently require the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

With cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death in Guyana, before the COVID–19 pandemic, the Chronic Diseases Unit welcomed the initiative from PAHO/WHO to have primary health care be properly equipped to detect cardiovascular diseases in the early stages as such eight pilot sites were selected to benefit from the implementation the packages.

Focal Point of High Blood Pressure and the HEARTS Technical Package initiative, Dr Micheal Pereira emphasised the urgency of having these technical packages be implemented since it will see a reduction in the rate of cardiovascular diseases and Pre-mature deaths.