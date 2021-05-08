Health Ministry confirms 9 new COVID-19 deaths

See below for a statement from the Ministry of Health on nine new COVID-19 related deaths that were recorded in recent weeks:

May 08, 2021 – (MOH- GEORGETOWN) – The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrets to inform the public that we have received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) confirmation that nine deaths occurring between the periods April 25-May 07, 2021 were COVID-19 related deaths. Three of these were previously reported to the public and accounted for in the daily mortality data.

With this statement, the daily total is adjusted to reflect the six that were not previously reported. This takes the total number of deaths to 323.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are as follows:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH 1 Female 79 Demerara- Mahaica April 25 2 Female 54 East Berbice- Corentyne May 02 3 Male 56 Demerara- Mahaica May 05 4 Male 57 East Berbice- Corentyne May 05 5 Male 43 East Berbice- Corentyne May 06 6 Male 79 Demerara- Mahaica May 03 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 7 Female 68 Mahaica- Berbice May 07 8 Male 34 Demerara- Mahaica May 07 9 Male 52 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara May 07

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the two deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.