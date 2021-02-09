Health Minister welcomes 16th China Medical Team to Guyana

– specialists to be assigned to GPHC, Linden Hospital Complex

Guyana and China have had good relations since formal diplomatic ties were established in 1972. This relationship has blossomed over the years especially in the area of healthcare.

Over the years the delivery of specialized medical services have advanced with the help of the China Medical Team which has been coming to Guyana on two year stints since 1993.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony today welcomed the new 16-man team of specialist doctors to Guyana, on the eve of the Chinese New Year which is slated for February 12. Based on the zodiac signs, 2021 is the Year of the Ox which symbolizes hard work, reliable and intelligent. This also reflects Guyana’s and China’s ties.

While engaging with several of the doctors in this new batch, the Minister of Health thanked the team for their noted contributions.

The 16-member Chinese Medical Brigade includes doctors who specialize in general surgery, burns and plastic surgery, orthopedics, nephrology, acupuncturist and moxibustion therapy, radiology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesiology and pathology.

The team also discussed the possibility of engaging other specialists on a short-term basis; this would cater to specific surgical needs. They also discussed the developments surrounding COVID-19 in both countries and the need for Continuous Medical Education and research. [Press Release – MOH]