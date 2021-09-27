Health Minister urges persons to return for second dose of Covid vaccine

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony today reiterated his concerns over the number of people who have taken a first dose vaccine but are yet to return for their second dose even though the time has come for them to do so.

While there are some 80,000 persons waiting for their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine which are not available locally, the Health Minister pointed out that the low figures regarding the second shots are also for persons who have taken the AstraZeneca as well as the Sinopharm vaccine.

“There are lots of people who took their first dose but they haven’t returned as yet for their second dose and we want to encourage those persons to come out. It’s not the Sputnik second dose that they’re waiting on, there are lots of people who took AstraZeneca and the Sinopharm vaccines but they haven’t they come back for their second dose,” the Minister stated.

Table showing percentage of persons who have taken a first dose vaccine versus a second dose vaccination in each region

Regions First Dose Vaccination Second Dose vaccination Region 1 75.9% 33.8% Region 2 56.7% 32.7% Region 3 65.5% 32% Region 4 77.3% 40.8% Region 5 67.6% 37.1% Region 6 70.7% 36.2% Region 7 68.6% 32.9% Region 8 43.5% 28.8% Region 9 71.3% 38.1% Region 10 28.9% 12.6%

So far, 354,676 adults have received their first dose of a vaccine which represents 69.1 per cent of the adult population while 184,072 or 35.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

For children within the ages 12 to 17, a total of 22,634 or 31 per cent have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccines.

Currently, there are 131 cases in hospitals across the country, of which 30 are in the Intensive Care Unit.