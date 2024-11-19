Health Minister urges men to engage in early screenings 

See full statement from the Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony:

Guyana joins the international community to observe International Men’s Day 2024 under the theme: theme “Men’s Health Champions: recognising the importance of physical, mental and emotional well-being for men everywhere”. The November 19 commemoration is a day for all men in our society to reflect on their lives and reflect on their dedicated efforts to improving their families, communities and society at large.

It is important to empower men and boys in our society to take on their responsibilities to not only take care of their health but also to play an active role towards their well-being. The Ministry’s Men’s Health Unit has been taking the lead on this and has been advocating for lifestyle changes over the last few years.

Chronic and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) remain the most common causes of death among men in Guyana and the Caribbean. Diseases like prostate cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension and stroke are all preventable diseases through healthy lifestyles and early detection.

The Ministry of Health is already taking steps to address prostate cancer. Just this year, the National Guidelines for the Management of Prostate Health was launched to increase services and screening for men in all communities. Men with a family history of Prostate Cancer and those 40 years and older are currently eligible for screening at various health facilities in their regions.

The Ministry of Health has implemented the HEARTS protocol to address high and elevated blood pressure. The Hearts protocol programme is currently available in 150 health centres throughout Guyana. This program is designed to assist hypertensive patients in managing their blood pressure more effectively. It can also help delay the progression of elevated blood pressure to high blood pressure and prevent associated complications. The goal is to have all health centres adopt this program by 2025.

In a major push to address diabetes in Guyana, the Health Ministry has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes. These include the implementation of new clinical guidelines, expanding screening services, improving access to specialised care, and enhancing the provision of essential medications for diabetic patients. The HbA1C testing tool for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes, especially for patients needing precise blood sugar management is now accessible in 82 health facilities countrywide.

We are aware that men are often reluctant to engage in early screening or visit health facilities because of sociocultural factors, stigma and discrimination. But I want to encourage all men to not ignore something troubling, no matter how trivial or embarrassing it may seem. Schedule health checkup visits and make use of the free screening services that are available at health centres in the region.

As we observe International Men’s Day, I take this opportunity to acknowledge all the men who have been an inspiration to others and all who ensure positive values and practices are passed on to our future generations of both men and women.

