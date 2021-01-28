Health Minister refutes claims of breaching COVID-19 guidelines at Parliament

Statement from the Ministry of Health

Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony has refuted claims appearing in some sections of the Opposition controlled media of breaching the COVID-19 protocol on January 28 at Parliament.

According to the Minister, at no time did he ever refuse to be sanitized before entering the Parliament Chambers.

“This morning when I came, my temperature was taken by a nurse and then I went through the sanitization station,” the Minister said.

“Media entities and citizens in general are advised to refrain from publishing unverified and misleading statements and desist from spreading rumours,” he further stated.

As the country continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health (MOH) encourages everyone to wash or santise their hands often, wear a mask correctly and consistently, and maintain a minimum of six feet distance from others when in public.