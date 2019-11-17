Headless body of Brazilian found in Lethem

The headless body of a Brazilian man was discovered in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Essequibo) on this morning (Sunday, November 17, 2019) and police are now hunting for the deceased 17-year-old cousin.

Dead is 22-year-old Dico Davi Roberto Moreira, a labourer of Bonfim, Brazil. He is believed to have been killed sometime between 19:00h on Saturday and 07:15h on Sunday at Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi.

Moreira’s headless body was discovered on the road in Tabatinga. His severed head is yet to be located. At the time, he was cladded in a pair of long black pants and a blue jersey. His body had multiple stab wounds to the upper back and both wrists were partly severed.

Moreira, who has a tattoo of a cannabis leave on his left hand, was later identify by his sister, Joy Roberto.

Investigators are now hunting for the dead man’s teenage cousin, also of Bonfim, who had threatened to kill him days before.

Reports revealed that the suspect and the deceased have had a tensed relationship after the teenager reportedly had an intimate relationship with Moreira’s ‘child mother’ some time back.

On November 11, the suspect went to the deceased home and stole his mother’s bicycle, which he sold to someone in Lethem. Moreira eventually went and retrieved the cycle from where it was sold and returned it to his mother.

However on November 13, the suspect and some other persons went to Moreira’s home in search of him but he was not there at the time. The teenager then allegedly told the deceased mother that he will kill him.

The body of the 22-year-old Brazilian man is currently presently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).