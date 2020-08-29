Head of GDF Coast Guard promoted to Brigadier; 4 other army ranks elevated to Colonel

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has announced the promotion of five ranks including Commander of the Coast Guard, Colonel Gary Beaton, who has been elevated to the rank of Brigadier.

This announcement was made by Chief of Staff (CoS), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, in a statement today. He said the promotions were approved by Commander-in-Chief, President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The other four ranks – Lieutenant Colonels Ronald Hercules, Julius Skeete, Omar Khan and Ken-Lloyd Roberts – have been promoted to the rank of Colonel.