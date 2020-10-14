‘He will come back stronger’ – TTCB, Queen’s Park back embattled spinner Narine to bounce back

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) have vowed to support Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine after he was reported for a suspect bowling action in the IPL last week.

The 32-year-old mystery spinner was reported during the team’s win over Kings XI Punjab last week. Although the player remains free to bowl, until a second report is made, he was not selected by the KKR for their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

It was not the first occasion that the spinner action has been placed under the microscope. He was suspended in 2014 after being called in successive matches during the Champions League Twenty20. The player missed out on the World Cup the following year, while he worked on his remodeled action.

It is reported that his bowling coach Carl Crowe is with him at the tournament and will help the player work through any issues. Dr Nigel Camacho, acting president of Narine’s parent club Queen’s Park, believes the issue can be sorted with minimal fuss.

“As his parent club, we’ll continue to support him,” said Camacho. “We have brought in the Australian (Crowe). He has a great relationship with his coach at Queen’s Park, David Furlonge. Whatever Sunil needs at Queen’s Park, we are very willing to give him support.

“If they suspect that there is something amiss with his action, we’ll support Sunil 100 percent and we’ll make sure he can perform to the best of his ability,” he added.

“He had this before and he came back almost as strong or stronger than before. Narine is just a fantastic bowler. Even if he is to make a change to his action, I am confident he will be back stronger than before.” (Sportsmax)