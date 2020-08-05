‘He was my everything’ – Crane mother demands thorough probe into son’s death

By: LaWanda McAllister

A mother is struggling to come to grips with the fact that her 22-year-old son was brutally murdered.

The body of Darrel James of Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was discovered on Sunday at a ball field in the community. There were multiple stab wounds about his body and his throat was slashed.

At the time of his demise, he had taken a flock of sheep to graze.

“I sent Darrel to the shop, and he went and come back. He [then] left and carry out the sheep. He said ‘mommy I going and give them sheep an hour and I’m gonna come back’. He left and I went and lie down,” the young man’s mother, Roxanne Bess told INews.

She explained that she had fallen asleep when suddenly, someone woke her up.

“All I hear is ‘Roxanne put on clothes… something happened to your son’.”

The said woman she got dress and went downstairs, where she saw persons running towards yhe field. Upon arriving, she saw her son’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

“He had about 20 something stabs, chops on his hand…he had a big dent in his head, they slit his throat,” the mother recalled in disbelief that someone so tragically killed her son.

She told this publication that she is losing her mind trying to figure out who wanted her so dead.

In fact, the family had only moved to the community of Crane one year ago and she was sure her son had no issues with anyone.

“My son is a peaceful person and he always helping somebody. He never had trouble with people, you can go around and ask anybody around here,” she asserted.

Though he was 22-year-old, his mother did not want him to work due to a “developmental delay”, i.e. he was extremely shy and timid, and she was fearful that persons would have taken advantage of him.

“He is 22 but he looks like a 16-year-old, and he was one of the sweetest child… All this time I was trying to protect my son from people taking advantage of him. I never allowed him to work, I bought some sheep because he loves animals. I am hurting because I wasn’t there to defend my son, I couldn’t defend him,” the mother expressed.

“How can you take my baby away from me; I can’t live without my son. My son is my everything,” she stated.

Bess is calling on the Guyana Police Force to help make those who are responsible for her son’s death face the full brunt of the law.

INews understands that investigators found the young man’s belongings scattered in bushes, but his Samsung S8 phone was missing.

Up to press time on Tuesday, four suspects were in custody.