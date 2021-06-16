“He was a true nationalist” – President on Lennox Canterbury’s death

Coordinator of National Events at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Lennox Canterbury has died.

In a Facebook post, President Dr Irfaan Ali said he is “deeply saddened to have learnt of the passing of my dear friend, Lennox Canterbury.”

“I had the privilege of working with Lennox on many projects at the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Ministry of Tourism , Industry and Commerce and as President. His most recent project was Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary. As Minister, we worked together on numerous projects- Guyana Festival, Building Expo, GuyExpo and numerous other national events,” President Ali explained.

The Head of State noted too that “his love for culture and country was boundless and unquestionable. In our most recent conversation, he was excited about the ‘One Guyana’ concept and was blooming with his own ideas on how this could be realised. He was a true Nationalist, and I will greatly miss him.”