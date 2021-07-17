Haslington resident killed in suspected hit-and-run

A Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was injured in a suspected hit-and-run. Dead is 48-year-old Amrow Liverpool.

Based on reports received, Police at the Cove and John Police Station received an anonymous report that a man was seen lying on the southern side of the Haslington Public Road, ECD.

As such, the Police went to the scene and upon arriving, they observed the injured man lying on the parapet with injuries to his head. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

He later succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem was performed on his body by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh who gave the cause of the death as multiple injuries consistent with a vehicular accident.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.