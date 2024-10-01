Haslington man found dead with brutal injuries

By: LaWanda McAllister

A 47-year-old carpenter, identified as Theodore Baynes, was on Monday found dead outside of his home at Lot 40 Haslington North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), with multiple injuries about his body.

In addition to his face being “smashed in”, the man had a huge slash to his neck and cuts on his back and other body parts.

Baynes, a father of two, lived in the bottom flat of his cousin’s house.

According to Bayne’s reputed wife, Towanna Peters, she last saw him alive on Sunday evening around 20:00h when she visited him with their five-year-old son. The couple had recently separated due to a misunderstanding, but Peters still maintained contact with Baynes and would visit him very often.

“I was at home on Monday morning when a friend called me and said she heard something was wrong with him. She told me to call him, but when I tried, I couldn’t get through. She then told me to come to Haslington immediately,” Peters explained.

When Peters arrived, she said she encountered a crowd gathered at the house, but Bayne’s body had already been removed. “I was told that when the police arrived, his phone and wallet were missing, the door was open, but nothing else in the house was touched,” she added.

She told this publication that the brutal nature of Bayne’s injuries has left his family in shock and still baffled as to how everything unfolded.

“I know he used to drink, but I don’t understand what and how something like this could happen. I don’t know what could cause this. His face was smashed in, his neck was slashed, and he had cuts all over his body,” Peters said.

A male suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder. Peters is struggling to come to terms with the loss and the impact it has on their young son, who keeps asking when his father will return home.

“This is such a shock. Up to now, I can’t catch myself. Our son keeps asking me when his father is coming home and if he is going to come home. I don’t know what to tell him.”

