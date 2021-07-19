Haslington hit-and-run: Family members hoping for breakthrough in Police probe

It has been several days after the lifeless body of a Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was found lying on the Haslington Public Road, in a hit-and-run accident, and his family is hoping for the arrest of the driver.

Dead is 48-year-old Amrow Liverpool called “Row” of Lot 206, North Haslington, ECD. His body was found on Thursday morning and it is suspected that he was involved in the accident sometime on Wednesday.

Police reported that ranks of the Cove and John Police Station received an anonymous call that a man was seen lying on the southern side of the Haslington Public Road, ECD, and went to the scene.

Upon their arrival, they observed the injured man lying on the parapet with injuries to his head. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the dead man’s sister told this publication on Sunday that her brother was a father of one, who did not work due to medical complications. As a result, she along with her other siblings who live overseas have been taking care of him.

She said the family was informed that Liverpool was struck down while he was on his way home from Enmore, ECD, by a “pit bull” bus.

Liverpool’s sister also voiced disappointment with the Police, claiming that the minibus registration number was provided to the Police but the family is yet to hear if the driver was arrested.

The woman said the death of her brother “is driving everyone crazy”, because only in January they buried their mother.

Nevertheless, a post-mortem examination that was performed on Liverpool’s body by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, gave the cause of the death as multiple injuries consistent with a vehicular accident.