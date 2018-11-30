Harmon says President remains in command of State; to return to Cuba on Tuesday for further treatment

After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this month, President David Granger is expected to return to Havana, Cuba on Tuesday for further treatment.

According to State Minister Joseph Harmon during his weekly post-Cabinet briefing on Friday, even though Granger’s workload has been reduced, he remains in charge of the state’s business.

Harmon highlighted that the President has been “giving orders” and conducting meetings.

Further, he noted that even though Granger is in much better health than when he left Guyana, he is required to visit Cuba frequently depending on his treatment schedule.

On October 30, the President and First Lady Sandra Granger departed for Cuba for him to undergo medical tests after he was feeling unwell.

He was subsequently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

After spending three weeks in Cuba, Granger was discharged from the hospital on November 6. He returned to Guyana on November 20 after he was given approval by his medical team to travel.