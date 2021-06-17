Harmon has no clue about vaccines; Sputnik V is safe & will remain in use – Health Minister

Contending that Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon is not medically trained and has no authority to pronounce on the efficacy of a vaccine, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has rapped the APNU+AFC over its “reckless” and “irresponsible” remarks about the Sputnik V vaccines being used in the local Covid-19 immunisation programme.

“Harmon is not a medical person…he probably has not much clue about anything pertaining to vaccines, yet Mr Harmon decides that the vaccine is not safe,” Dr Anthony expressed.

The Health Minister highlighted that the Opposition Leader has not produced any evidence to substantiate his claims that the vaccines being used in the country are “fake” and therefore, his claims should not be taken seriously.

“Since he hasn’t produced any evidence…and he’s not a medical person, why should we bother with him… We are going to continue to use sputnik V vaccines because it is safe,” Dr Anthony said.

The Health Minister went on to express disappointment that the APNU+AFC – which has a significant support base in the country – is contributing to the vaccine hesitancy.

“If we have an Opposition that is going to be behaving in such an irresponsible manner, then we have to hold them to account,” Dr Anthony stated, even as he called on the APNU+AFC to change its position on the issue in the overall interest of the nation.

“We need everyone onboard… [we need to] set our differences aside and make sure that people take their vaccines…all of our safety depend on each one of us taking this vaccine,” the Health Minister posited.

“It’s really important for our country, I don’t know what else to say, I honestly don’t,” Dr Anthony further expressed.

Even as Harmon casts doubt on the use of the Sputnik V, he has admitted that he is fully inoculated with the very vaccine. “I myself have taken the Sputnik V, first dose and second dose,” Harmon confessed.