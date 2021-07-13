Haresh Singh murder case: Prosecution cannot locate files

When the Haresh Singh murder case came up for hearing on Monday at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court, the police prosecutor reportedly informed that the files relating to the matter cannot be located.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has not issued an official statement on this development but the Communications Unit has undertaken to provide some answers.

Attorney Nigel Hughes, who had represented one of the accused in the case, told this publication that the prosecution informed the court that the files cannot be found.

“The prosecution did not have their files, I don’t know if they are missing…what they said is that they didn’t know where they were, that’s what they reported to the court,” the attorney said.

No other details on the matter are forthcoming. Efforts to contact the Regional Commander also proved futile.

Those charged with the murder are Philip Anderson called ‘Ratman’, 29, of Number Three Village; Joel Gittins called ‘Bolo’, 27, of Jangotown, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Gladston Henry called Gladwin Henry, aka ‘Soldierman’, 27 of Number Three Village; and Charles Scott called ‘Bucko’, 21, of Rosignol, Berbice.

The charge was first read on June 29 to the accused by Magistrate Peter Hugh at Fort Wellington Magistrate Court virtually. They were not required to plead and they were remanded to prison.

The case was then transferred to the Blairmont Magistrate Court for report on July 12 but INews understands that no progress was made due to the ‘missing’ files. The matter has now been adjourned to July 19.

Singh’s body was found on September 9, 2021, three days after the badly chopped bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry were found.

Following the discovery, there were countrywide protests calling for justice for the boys. The police initiated its investigations and shortly after they were joined by a team of international experts.