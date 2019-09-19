Hardcopy bills still available – GTT

Even as the company moves towards its e-billing system, the Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) company says the option of receiving a hardcopy format of a bill is still available.

This clarification comes after the company was hauled before the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) after a complaint was filed by Ramon Gaskin about the new e-billing method.

See full statement below:

Georgetown, GUYANA; September 18, 2019 : Forty thousand customers of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) have moved to paperless billing since the launch of the MyGTT App five years ago – and the company continues to expand its range of convenient and eco-friendly billing and payment options.

“Motivated to support ‘the green initiative’ in Guyana, GTT utilized technology to sync with the changing times; which is beneficial to the environment in which we live in and the speed of doing business – which is rapidly becoming the expected norm,” said Orson Ferguson, GTT’s Vice President – Customer Experience.

“Additionally, Guyana in the number one eco-tourism destination in the world – GTT and its customers who are opting for paperless billing and payment options, are playing a part in contributing to this eco-friendly ethos – and we encourage others to come on board,” Ferguson added.

Over the years, GTT has introduced a range of new ways in which customers are able to access and pay their bills, make queries or lodge reports all without ever having to physically go to a GTT store.

“In addition to saving on the use of paper, we would like to think that our customers save time and costs associated with transport,” Ferguson stated.

In May 2019, GTT reduced the large volumes of printed paper bills distributed to customers through the post. The company also introduced several convenient options through which customers can access and pay their GTT bills – and control their accounts. These options include the popular MyGTT App, the USSD (*100#) Menu option, Live Chat with Customer Service Representatives – and the Mobile Money App. The option of receiving a hardcopy bill through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) is still available.

“This all comes down to providing our customers with service provision that suits their lifestyle, their thinking and their comfort levels with using the available technology,” Ferguson noted.

“We (GTT) thought about where we believe technology should be in Guyana, and as a result would have introduced these digital options for viewing bills at an earlier date and paying same conveniently. Our customers have choices. Once you don’t sign up for MyGTT (for example), you will receive a paper bill – however, in an effort to reduce the amount of paper printed, in our continuous bid to be environmentally friendly, these bills have been summarized to a one pager,” Ferguson explained.

Summarized bill versus detailed bill

Even with the enhancement of the billing system, customers still have the option to choose between e-billing or a paper bill, as traditionally received in the post.

“GTT has implemented the printing of summarized bills to reduce the amount of paper printed per year. Through the summarized bills, customers are able to view details such as taxes, recurring charges, summarized cost for usage of landline, mobile (both GTT and the other network separately) and the cost for international calls made during the billing period; it is the individual calls which have been removed. Though this is sufficient for some customers, others have indicated interest in viewing a detailed bill. Detailed bills can be obtained at any GTT retail store at a cost of $300, via ‘email on demand’ or through the MyGTT App,” Ferguson further explained.

Bill payment options

Although on the verge of innovation and technological advancement in the local economy, GTT still accepts the traditional way of paying bills. However, the company encourages its customers to get onboard with the technological developments and further enjoy the hassle free options available.

“As an incentive, in August 2019, we announced the introduction of free service charges for any bill payment made through a customer’s individual MMG account. This has taken the MMG payment option to another level for many customers. However, it must be noted that customers who pay their bills through an MMG agent will still be charged a service fee as determined by the agent,” Ferguson highlighted. “Our other aim is to remove complexitiy where it exists, in the interest of the ease of doing business,” the VP underscored.

Company representative are available to further explain the options if assistance with selection is needed.

