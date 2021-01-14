Hard Rock Café reopens at MovieTowne

Hard Rock Café Guyana today announced the reopening of 40% indoor dining in compliance with recommendations from the local health officials.

To help keep guests and team members safe and healthy, Hard Rock Café has implemented “SAFE + SOUND,” a new program featuring stringent guidelines.

According to a statement from the company, the “SAFE + SOUND” program implements the highest level of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training.

As part of the new protocol, all guests and team members will be required to participate in a non-intrusive temperature screening process before entering Hard Rock Café.

In addition to the thermal temperature screening process, the “SAFE + SOUND” protocol

will also incorporate Ministry of Health Covid-19 Ordinance Guidelines including, but not

limited to the following:

– A dedicated ‘Clean Team’ in-restaurant, focusing on regularly sanitizing all high-touch areas, including restrooms, tables, seating, menus and door handles

– Full sanitization of the location

– Extensive employee training on COVID-19 precautionary measures

– Hand sanitation stations for guests and team members throughout the restaurant

– Mandatory facial covering/masks and gloves for all team members

– Menus (where allowed) utilizing the latest in antibacterial coating,

“The health and safety of guests, team members and their families is, and has always been

Hard Rock’s highest priority. As we continue to navigate this new way of life, we are

committed to providing a safe and healthy dining environment for our guests and team

members,” the company said.