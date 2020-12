The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation has announced that the bridge is reopened to vehicular traffic.

“Please be advised that the bridge is now open to Vehicular Traffic. Management thanks you for your patience,” the DHBC said in a Facebook Post some five minutes ago.

The DHBC explained that there was a disruption to the smooth flow of vehicular traffic due to a barge colliding with a section of the High Span causing it to come out of alignment.