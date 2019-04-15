Handy man crushed in hit and run at Providence  

A handy man attached to the Texila American University (TAU) was earlier this afternoon crushed to death in an apparent hit and run accident in the vicinity of Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence East Bank Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as Arnold Kissoondyal of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

From all indications, the man might have been attempting to cross the road on his pedal cycle. The body was removed and taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. The police have launched a manhunt for the vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

This the second person to have lost their lives by vehicular accident today. Early this morning, Mahendra Ryan Deokie lost his life after he lost control of the car he was driving and slammed into two other vehicles at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Three other persons remain hospitalised from that accident.