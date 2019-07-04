Haitian national who overstayed in Guyana fined, ordered deported

A 39-year-old Haitian national, who pleaded guilty to overstaying in Guyana, was Thursday fined $60,000.

Failure to pay will result in six weeks imprisonment. The Haitian national, Pierre Baptiste, was also ordered deported when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that between December 29, 2018 and July 1, 2019 at Georgetown, he, being permitted to stay in Guyana from November 28, 2018 to December 28, 2018, failed to comply with conditions subject to which any permit was granted by overstaying the said period.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that immigration ranks were conducting an operation at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where several persons were soliciting passengers and it was during that operation that Baptiste was arrested.

Upon examining the man’s passport, the ranks discovered that he had over stayed his time in Guyana.

Baptiste was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where further checks were made by the investigating ranks and it revealed that he came to Guyana illegally via CJIA. The ranks made checks at the Ministry of Citizenship to see if he had applied for an extension but it was discovered that the defendant did not.

When asked by Magistrate McLennan if he wanted to say anything to the court, the man refused, so he was then fined and ordered deported.