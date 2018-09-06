Haiti unveils new government after riots

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — A new Haitian government was unveiled Wednesday night, two months after the prime minister resigned over deadly riots triggered by planned fuel price hikes.

The new administration’s main task will be to calm socio-economic malaise in this desperately poor country in the Caribbean.

The new prime minister appointed by President Jovenel Moise is Jean-Henry Ceant, a notary who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2010 and 2016.

Ceant, 61, was actually named to the post on August 5 but in a sign of discord between the legislative and presidential branches it took a month to reach agreement on his 18-member cabinet.

Six members retained their jobs from the previous cabinet.