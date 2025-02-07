Hairdresser among 4 charged with armed robbery at Belvedere

Four persons, including a female hairdresser, were on Friday remanded to prison when they appeared at the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Michelle Matthias on an armed robbery charge.

Eon Clark, 34, of East Canje, 40-year-old Michael Embrack of Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, 24-year-old Farauel Khan of Albion and 38-year-old Dianne Mahase – a hairdresser and nail technician of West Canje, were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

They are accused a robbing Ravindra Somai of $400,000 cash, two gold chains valued at $800,000 along with one gold band valued at $115,000 and a Samsung cellular phone valued at $120,000.

They are also accused of robbing his friend and employee at Belvedere, Corentyne on January 31.

The victim’s phone was allegedly found at the hairdresser’s home during a search by police.

Khan was the only of the four with legal representation.

Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Mark Stephens told the court that the file is incomplete and asked for four weeks, noting that upon completion, the file will have to be sent back to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) before it will become available to the prosecution.

The Magistrate ordered that the accused report to court on February 25, when the police will be expected to provide a progress report.

It had been reported that two gunmen attacked and robbed Somai called ‘Buxton’, a 31-year-old businessman from Belvedere, Corentyne, at his home.

According to the police, the two were masked and armed with handguns. They went to the scene on a Black and Red XR motorcycle.

The gunmen rode up the businessman’s tint shop, which he operates at his home and pointed the guns at him and his workers.

After robbing them, the bandits escaped on the motorcycle.

