Hair, make-up artists arrested after valuables go missing from WCD wedding house

Police in Region Three has arrested two hair and make-up artists as well as a taxi driver after several valuables went missing from a West Coast Demerara wedding house, where they were hired.

The incident occurred sometime between 15:00h and 18:00h at a LA Union, West Coast Demerara, residence on Saturday.

Police say that the victims, which included a Barbadian and a United States-based citizen, are all relatives and were attending a wedding ceremony at the LA Union residence, where they were staying and their personal belongings were in different rooms.

During the celebrations, about 15:00 hours, the victims and other family members went to the groom’s residence at Stewartsville, West Coast Demerara.

At that time, the two suspects, who were hired to do hair and makeup, were left at the house.

The victims returned home around 16:20 hours and about twenty minutes later, both of the suspects – a 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male – left the residence.

However, about 18:00 hours, the victims went to their rooms where they observed their belongings missing.

These include: two A52 cellular phones valued $260,000.00, one S8 cellular phone value unknown and one G Shock watch valued $70,000.00, one gold chain valued $ 50,000, one silver chain valued $15,000.00, $600.00 Barbados dollars, one apple Watch valued $95,000.00, one Samsung S9 cellphone valued $180,000.00, one Samsung S8 cellphone valued $180,000.00 and $275 US dollars.

The two suspects along with a 33-year-old male taxi driver, who transported them, were invited back to the home, where they were all arrested and placed into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.