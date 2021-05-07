GWI worker injured in NWD accident

An employee attached to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) was injured following an accident at Pakera Public Road, North West District.

The injured man has been identified as Clinton Ash, 35, of Matthews Ridge, Region One.

Ash was riding motor vehicle CK 7015 at a fast rate of speed when he lost control, causing the vehicle to topple several times.

The GWI worker then fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries about his head and body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Pakera District Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who treated and admitted him a patient.

He was later medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further medical attention. His condition is list as stable.