GWI warns against illegal connections

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has issued a serious warning against residents tampering with their connections as this could attract stiff penalties for persons found culpable.

Georgetown Regional Manager (ag) Eson Pearson explained that this illegal practice can cause immense health issues and other serious consequences.

“Sometimes persons install illegal connections which do not have the requisite fittings, as such the water becomes contaminated. This is a challenge we face every day,” Pearson was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying during an appearance on a local radio programme.

He asserted that the water company’s aim is to ensure that every customer is satisfied with the quality and quantity of water supplied.

According to DPI, Pearson stressed the importance of persons reporting any breakages in pipelines when observed; especially in areas where contractors are undergoing groundworks.

“These operations disrupt the service of residents and the community and also contaminate the water. We need to get to these locations as early as possible and address these situations immediately,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Revenue Manager (ag), Tomesia Dundas spoke of the challenges field workers fare ace with while performing their daily duties and called for the cooperation of residents in this regard.

Dundas also reminded that to make the process hassle-free for all customers especially amidst COVID-19, GWI is delivering monthly bills electronically.

Customers interested in utilising the electronic service can visit www.gwiguyana.gy.com.