GWI trucks break down, obstruct only path to Region 1 villages

Two trucks belonging to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) have broken down and are left stuck along on a main access road in Region One (Barima Waini).

The vehicles have been left on the bypass road since Sunday, disrupting the flow of traffic into several villages.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley explained that on Thursday last, large trucks were contracted to drill a well for one of the villages in Mabaruma – a central point in the region.

The bypass road was created as a substitute, after the main access bridge was subjected to repairs. It is the only medium by which persons can access the community for services and medical assistance.

At the moment, ill patients, including children, have been awaiting clearance of the road to seek medical attention, according to the regional chairman.

The Regional Chair insisted that the long distance cannot be footed and exiting by boat is an even longer journey.

“There are many patients in here, especially children, who are suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and no transportation can come into the village. It’s a long distance walking in order to clear where the trucks are fastened. The only other way out is by boat which is also another long distance. The people here are suffering”.

Officials from the utility company and regional officials would have promised to clear the path as soon as possible, but there have been no positive results.