GWI mulls reduction in August bill amid disruption to service in Georgetown

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has committed to restoring clean water to citizens in Central Georgetown, amid recent disruptions experienced due to the high levels of turbidity and sediment at its Shelter Belt canals.

In fact, the utility company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh said GWI is considering reducing customers’ August bill amid this disruption to service.

During a press conference on Thursday, Baksh explained that the issue was first recognised on July 15, but it was not severe at the time.

Nevertheless, he said that a technical team was immediately dispatched to the conservancy, where it was observed that the sedimentation load coming through the Shelter Belt plant was extremely high.

Subsequently, GWI hired additional labour to clean the canals while technicians in the laboratory conducted tests to determine the issue.

According to Baksh, the system is constantly being flush out and by weekend, the quality and availability of water will return to normalcy.

The Shelter Belt is usually cleaned once a year, however, due to the existing situation, GWI has indicated that its team will begin cleaning the system every six to eight months.

Baksh explained that while the current issue is totally beyond the company’s control, there is a need for greater coordination between East Demerara water conservancy, and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority.

“We are prepared to look at that and consider that to bring some relief to the customers during this period where they were affected…we will issue a statement on that at some point,” the GWI boss stated.

