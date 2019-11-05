GWI engineers being trained to use modern technology for ground water exploration, well drilling

Several Engineers attached to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) have gathered at the company’s Head office in Georgetown to undergo a two-day training in the use of Geo-Electrical imaging technology to guide ground water exploration and well drilling.

The training, which will conclude on Wednesday, sees the participation of engineers from the Operations, Hinterland Services and Design of Infrastructure departments as well as one personnel attached to the Information, Community and Technology department.

Additionally, two members of the Guyana Defence Force are participating.

Introducing the participants to the newly acquired technology of geo-electrical earth imaging and interpretation of subsurface lithology are the objectives of the training. The equipment acquired is the Supersting R8/IP/SP Wi-Fi version, which will be utilised to perform resistivity logging.

Resistivity logging is a measure of the electrical resistance of a material, indicative of the material’s capacity to transmit conductive fluids. The technique aids in the characterisation and translation of the material’s water bearing properties thus enabling the determination of the presence of ground water in the formation.

Therefore, the use of geophysical investigative techniques guide the company in making scientifically based decisions with respect to the best sites for the drilling of wells.

The logging technology was first introduced to GWI by the Brazilian Army during the successful design and completion of eight (8) water wells in Deep South Rupununi during the 2018 prolonged dry spell in the region.

Addressing the participants of the training today, Tuesday, 5th November, 2019, GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles declared that the technology brings more efficiency to GWI’s drilling experience.

He explained that the company will be able to determine from the onset, the required depth for a well in addition to the ideal drilling location. This allows for drilling with certainty and GWI will be able to map water resources.

The Managing Director stressed the importance of water for all aspects of development even as he noted that the use of the technology comes at an opportune time, given the imminent exploration of oil.

He told the participants of the training that there will be a need for further capacity building to ensure that they are proficient in the use of the technology and application of the knowledge gained.

The intention is to equip the specially selected group of participants with the knowledge of the important concepts, principles and practical application of the use of the technology both in terms of the use of the software and hardware components. It is envisaged that after the training, participants will be able to use the technology effectively to perform geo-electrical surveys across all regions of Guyana.

The training is being conducted by Mr. Orin Browne – Manager of GWI’s Water Wells Management Unit; Mrs. Angela Franklin- GWI Hydrologist and Mr. Rafael Gravesande – Project Coordinator, Office of Climate Change. These personnel were trained in the use of the technology earlier this year in Madrid, Spain