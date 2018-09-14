GWI employee stabbed to death in row over cigarettes

A Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) employee was last night fatally stabbed on Durban and Chapel Streets, Georgetown reportedly by a Mini Mart employee whom he attacked with a knife.

Now dead is 22-year-old Roger Allen of Freeman Street, Georgetown who was killed about around 05:30h.

INews understands that Allen visited the Mini Mart where the suspect works and the two had an argument over cigarettes.

Following the argument however, Allen left and returned to the Mini Mart at around 05:00h armed with a knife and a piece of wood.

He reportedly attacked the suspect who fought with him managing to disarm him of the knife.

The man then proceeded to stab Allen to his body but before doing so he was lashed to his body.

Both men fell to the ground but were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Allen succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect is said to be in the custody of the Police assisting with investigations.

Donna White, the mother of the deceased however, told this online publication that Allen and the suspect had a rivalry for some time now since her son had disconnected his (suspect’s) water.

She explained that she was told that her son and friends would all hang out at Chapel and Durban Streets and further explained this is what he was doing when the incident occurred.

White said that it was relayed to her that an argument did indeed ensue over cigarettes when the fight broke out between the two.

Her son reportedly succumbed to his injuries at around 04:30h on Friday morning.

White said that the doctors told her that an artery of her son was severed which caused him to lose a significant amount of blood and which resulted in his demise.

Investigations are ongoing.