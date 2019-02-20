GWI disconnects Berbice schools after $61M water bill owed

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has disconnected its water supply to several schools in Berbice due to the nonpayment of water bills amounting to some $61 million.

Among the schools disconnected is the region’s premier secondary institution, New Amsterdam Multilateral School.

The Regional Administration of Region Six, for the past three years, has failed to pay the water bills for all government institutions including schools, hospitals and health centres.

WI contacted regional officials on Tuesday and informed them of the bill and plans to disconnect the water supply to buildings.

However, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kim Stephens reportedly contended that GWI cannot disconnect the buildings since they are controlled by the Government.