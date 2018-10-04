GWI contractor facing fraud charges granted bail

A Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) contractor was on Wednesday granted bail by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore after he was slapped with two counts of fraud when he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Trevor Glasgow, 47, of Lot 9 Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara pleaded not guilty to both charges after it was read to him by Magistrate Azore.

Both charges stated that between September 4 and 12, 2018 at Vlissingen Road, Georgetown with intent to defraud he forged a GWI gate pass for obtaining several buckets owned by the company.

The prosecutor made no objections to bail and Glasgow’s attorney in his application for bail told the court that there is no evidence to prove that his client’s handwriting was on the forged gate pass.

As a result Magistrate Azore granted Glasgow bail in the sum of $100,000 and adjourned his matter until October 31.