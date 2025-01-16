GWI commissions $7.3M solar power plant for Port Mourant treatment plant

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) on Wednesday commissioned a $7.3M solar power plant for the Port Mourant Water Treatment Plant.

Installation of the 300kW Grid-Tie Solar photovoltaic system (solar PV) at Port Mourant, which has a capacity of 6.9 million litres per day, would initially benefit 18 villages from Miss Phoebe to Nigg on the Corentyne, covering 3.2km. The plant currently serves a customer base of over 4,500 households and approximately 16,000 residents.

Prime Minister Brigadier (R’td) Mark Phillips, speaking at the commissioning ceremony, said the project should result in a reduction in disruption of water supply.

“Today, with this project, we are ensuring water security for over 16,000 residents. In 2024, we have invested in increasing the power capacity by 124 megawatts,” he declared.

He noted that since the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) took office in 2020, the administration has invested in more that 45 percent of renewable energy into the system. Over the next five years, according to the Prime Minister, the focus will be on renewable energy.

“I am told that that this solar farm here at Port Mourant is just the first of such farms that will be interested with the GWI water treatment facilities across Guyana,” PM Philips said.

Meanwhile, Housing and Water Minister Colin Croal explained that the solar farm at Port Mourant was a first for GWI.

“The commissioning of this facility signals another step forward in our Government’s commitment to improving the provision of safe, clean, and reliable water across the nation, while at the same time being mindful of the effects of climate change and taking action to reduce our carbon footprint by using solar energy,” he stated.

Minister Croal noted that the project aims to tackle two very critical global challenges that the world is facing – climate change and sustainable water management.

“Access to potable water is not merely a basic necessity; it is a fundamental right and an essential pillar for national development. By incorporating renewable energy through this 300-kilowatt PV system, we are not only significantly reducing the plant’s operational costs, but also contributing to Guyana’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy,” he said. This, he pointed out, aligns with Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“This project also underscores our Government’s dedication to ensuring that no region is left behind. We are working diligently to expand water infrastructure across the length and breadth of our country, addressing the needs of both urban and rural communities. As we invest in renewable technologies like solar power, we are taking decisive steps toward a future where sustainable development is not a concept but a reality,” Minister Croal said.

Funding for the project was made possible through assistance of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) with grants from the European Union under the EU-GCCA+ Programme, and was implemented by CARIFORUM with support from the Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Office of the President.

